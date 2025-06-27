Gas prices maintained for domestic consumers, fixed charges increased

ISLAMABAD – An important meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, was held to discuss crucial decisions regarding the economy, energy, and food security.

Gas Tariffs for Domestic Consumers Maintained

The committee decided to keep gas prices unchanged for domestic consumers. According to the official statement, only slight adjustments will be made to fixed charges.

Sources revealed that fixed charges for protected consumers have been increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 450 per month. For non-protected consumers, the fixed charges were raised from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,400. Consumers using more than 1.5 cubic meters of gas will now pay Rs. 2,400 monthly, up from Rs. 2,000.

10% Gas Price Hike for Industry and Power Plants

The ECC also approved an average 10% increase in gas prices for gas-powered power plants and industrial consumers.

Approval for Sugar Imports and Steering Committee Formation

Approval was granted for sugar imports, alongside the establishment of a 10-member steering committee to oversee the process. The committee will be headed by the Federal Minister for Food Security and include the Minister for Commerce, Special Assistant for Foreign Affairs, Finance Secretary, and FBR Chairman. The committee will present its recommendations to the ECC.

Remittance Scheme Review Ordered

The ECC discussed a proposal from the Finance Ministry to revise the home remittance scheme. It directed the State Bank and Finance Ministry to analyze and submit a complete plan by July 31.

Risk Cover Scheme for Small Farmers Approved

The ECC approved a proposal to launch a risk cover scheme for small farmers and underdeveloped regions. According to the official release, the scheme is expected to be formally launched on August 14, 2025.