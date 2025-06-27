ICC makes key changes to T20I rules, including new powerplay calculation method

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced several changes to the rules of men’s T20 International matches, with a major revision in how the powerplay duration is calculated during reduced-over matches.

According to Cricinfo, under the new rule, if overs are reduced for any reason, the powerplay will now be calculated based on the nearest ball rather than the nearest full over—a method previously used that sometimes created imbalance.

Currently, in a standard 20-over innings, the first 6 overs are designated as the powerplay, during which only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Effective from July 2025, under the new rule, if an innings is reduced to 8 overs, the powerplay will last for 2.2 overs (13 balls), and for a 9-over innings, it will be 2.4 overs (14 balls). This keeps the powerplay roughly at 30% of the total innings, making the game more balanced and fair—especially in shortened matches.

The ICC informed member boards that ending a powerplay mid-over is not a new or complicated process and has been successfully implemented for years in England’s T20 Blast tournament. The governing body assured that this method poses no difficulty for players or umpires.

The change has been approved by the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee and will now serve as the preferred approach for determining powerplays in reduced-over matches.

For example, in an 8-over innings, the umpire will signal the end of the powerplay after the second ball of the third over, after which three additional fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle.