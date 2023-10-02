Search

Ramiz Raja laments Pakistani team's 'habit of losing' after upset against NZ in CWC 23 warm-up game

01:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Ramiz Raja laments Pakistani team's 'habit of losing' after upset against NZ in CWC 23 warm-up game
Pakistani cricket commentator and former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja comes down hard on Pakistan cricket as Men in Green lost their first warm-up game against New Zealand.

Raja, a key figure in Pakistan cricket, highlights the growing trend of losing matches, opining that Pakistan is now getting a habit of losing. The former cricketer stressed that if the bowlers fail to deliver on the stage, the batters will need to surpass 400-run mark.

Recalling the first game, Ramiz said he was aware that it was just a practice game, but a win is a win. And winning becomes a habit. He said Team Green first lost in the Asia Cup, and now faced a blow against New Zealand.

He advised young players to change tactics, and take risks.

Ramiz Raja laments Pakistani team’s ‘habit of losing’ after upset against NZ in CWC 23 warm-up game

