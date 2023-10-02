Search

PakistanWeather

Update on Lahore Weather

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Lahore weather update
Source: File Photo

Dry weather to prevail over most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours, PMD said Monday.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the scorching hot weather, there are no chances of rain in Lahore today or in coming days.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 15km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 202, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

Karachi weather update

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Islamabad weather update today

12:10 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Karachi weather update

12:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Lahore weather update today

11:53 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Islamabad weather update

11:34 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Update on Karachi weather

01:44 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Update on Karachi Weather

Advertisement

Latest

02:58 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 13 of world’s 14 highest peaks

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 36.74 37.09
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: