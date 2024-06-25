T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals – Venues, teams and dates 

DUBAI – All the four teams for the T20 World Cup 2024 are finalised with Afghanistan’s thrilling win over Bangladesh.
The dates, teams and venues have been confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago will host the first semi-final of the mega cricket event while the second will be played at Guyana to pick the finalists.
Teams in Semi Final
South Africa, Afghanistan, India and England have qualified for the knockout round of the World Cup 2024.
South Africa and Afghanistan will lock horns on Wednesday, June 26, (8:30pm local), at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
The second semi-final will take place in Guyana on Thursday, with unbeaten India matched up against reigning T20 World Cup champions England.
Semi Finalist Teams’ Journey
South Africa finished the Super Eight stage at the top of Group 2 and the Proteas will look to maintain their unbeaten status at the tournament when they take on Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.
Afghanistan booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method).
India ensured their spot in the semis with an impressive victory over Australia on Monday and will take on Jos Buttler's side in a rematch of their one-sided contest at the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago.
England cruised to a 10-wicket triumph over India at the Adelaide Oval on that occasion on their way to a second Men's T20 World Cup title.
Venue
The first semi-final of South Africa v Afghanistan will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
The second semi-final of India v England will be played Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
