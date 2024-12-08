Bangladesh beat India by 59 runs to lift Under-19 Asia Cup trophy

DUBAI – Bangladesh defeated India by 59 runs to claim the title of Under-19 Asia Cup held in Dubai.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 198 runs in 49.1 overs, with Razon Hossain top-scoring with 47 runs.

In response, the Indian team were bowled out for 139 runs in 35.2 overs, handing Bangladesh a 59-run victory in the final.

For India, captain Mohammad Aman was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Bangladesh’s Iqbal Hussain and Aziz-ul-Haq took three wickets each.

It is worth noting that India’s senior team also suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the Adelaide Test today.