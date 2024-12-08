Bashar al-Assad flees Syria as luxury cars previously used by him go viral

Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for a long time in Syria, fled after losing control, and videos of luxury cars previously used by him are going viral on social media.

The videos show rebels and citizens entering a complex where several luxury vehicles are parked, which were once used by President Bashar al-Assad. Syrian rebels have shared the footage of these luxury cars from Assad’s fleet in Damascus.

It is noteworthy that after capturing several cities, Syrian rebels have claimed to have taken control of the capital, Damascus, and also asserted that President Bashar al-Assad fled the country.

According to international media reports, before the rebels entered Damascus, Bashar al-Assad had already left on a plane heading to an unknown location, and later, the plane’s radar contact was lost.