Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz city

Web Desk
02:39 PM | 20 May, 2024
Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz city

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash have been transported to Tabriz, Iran, reported state media, quoting the Red Crescent.

The body of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash, has been recovered.

The Iranian Red Crescent has confirmed that the bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir have been found in the wreckage of the helicopter.

According to Iranian officials, some bodies have been burned beyond recognition.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was returning to Tabriz after inaugurating a dam. The President of Azerbaijan also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The helicopter that crashed was carrying President Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and a representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

President Raisi’s helicopter crashed in the Dizmar Forest due to bad weather conditions. The crash occurred in the area between Ozi District and Pir Daoud Town.

Media reports indicate that the cause of the helicopter crash was severe fog and rain.

