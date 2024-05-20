Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared dead on Monday morning as his helicopter crashed after a tough landing during a visit to the country’s northwest.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati were also on board the crashed aircraft. Presidet Raisi was on his way to Tabriz City after inaugurating a dam at the border with the Azerbaijan.

Earlier, a massive search operation was conducted, Iran's Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told media, saying the situation looks somber.

Initial reports claimed rescuers spotted the crashed chopper from distance of 1.25 miles in East Azerbaijan province on Monday morning.

Along with Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also in convoy when the wreckage was located. An anonymous official had previously stated that their lives were at risk following the crash, which occurred as they were returning from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.

Iran's media reported that Turkish drone identified a source, suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage, and shared the coordinates with authorities in Tehran.

Amid the shocking situation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reassured the nation that there would be no disruption to state affairs.

As per the initial reports, the crash occurred due to bad weather, which was complicating rescue efforts. Tehran directed all available resources, including forces and the elite Revolutionary Guards, to be utilised in search and rescue operations.

Clips shared online shows rescue teams searching a dark, blizzard-hit mountainside with a GPS device.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and neighboring nations expressed concern and offered assistance.

US President Joe Biden was also briefed on crash while Turkey assigned a drone, a helicopter, vehicles, and a rescue team after a request from Iranian authorities.

European Union offered emergency satellite mapping technology to find the missing persons.

More to follow...