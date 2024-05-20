Search

Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot

04:11 PM | 20 May, 2024
Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan turned heads in a red dress with no make-up in her latest post on social media.

The Meray Pas Tum Ho actress shared a couple of photos from her upcoming fashion shoot on Instagram. 

She can be seen wearing red dress and black high-heel shoes as she radiates stylish glamour in the photos. 

“The most beautiful I have ever looked, in my opinion. We had scheduled to put this up next month but I couldn’t wait anymore! This one is for the fans! No makeup, no accessories. Just a beautiful dress and my dream team,” she captioned the post.

Ayza Khan is Pakistan’s most followed female celebrity with 14 million followers on Instagram. She rules on the hearts of the fans with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks.

Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot

