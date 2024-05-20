Search

CJP Isa deposits precious gift in Toshakhana 

05:23 PM | 20 May, 2024
CJP Isa deposits precious gift in Toshakhana 

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has deposited a precious gift given to him by a foreign dignitary in Toshakhana, the state depositary. 

Muslim World League Secretary Sheikh Mohammad bin Karim Isa had presented a precious pen to the Pakistan’s top judge in a meeting last month. 

CJP Isa’s secretary had sent a letter to the Cabinet Division secretary to place the pen in Supreme Court Museum.

The Cabinet Division allowed the chief justice’s secretary to put the pen in the museum after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

It is recalled that Muslim Word League secretary held a meeting with CJP Isa on April 8, 2024 when he had presented the pen to him. 

Toshakhana has been in the headlines in Pakistan for years after a case was initiated against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was launched for selling the Toshakhana gifts in open market. 

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face new Toshakhana allegations

