CJP Isa deposits precious gift in Toshakhana 

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has deposited a precious gift given to him by a foreign dignitary in Toshakhana, the state depositary.
Muslim World League Secretary Sheikh Mohammad bin Karim Isa had presented a precious pen to the Pakistan’s top judge in a meeting last month.
CJP Isa’s secretary had sent a letter to the Cabinet Division secretary to place the pen in Supreme Court Museum.
The Cabinet Division allowed the chief justice’s secretary to put the pen in the museum after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
It is recalled that Muslim Word League secretary held a meeting with CJP Isa on April 8, 2024 when he had presented the pen to him.
Toshakhana has been in the headlines in Pakistan for years after a case was initiated against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was launched for selling the Toshakhana gifts in open market.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
