Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face new Toshakhana allegations

In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation into former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, concerning the alleged illegal possession and sale of valuable gifts from the Toshakhana.

The case involves the alleged misuse of seven high-value watches and ten other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewelry. The inquiry report, a copy of which is available with Samaa TV, reveals that the items in question include luxury brands such as Graff and Rolex watches. These gifts were reportedly sold without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana, a requirement under Pakistani law.

Allegations and Details

The NAB report specifically highlights a set of expensive Graff watches sold without proper retention protocols. According to the law, all gifts received by public officials must first be reported and deposited in the Toshakhana. Only items valued up to Rs30,000 can be retained for free by the recipients.

One of the most critical aspects of the investigation is the alleged collusion involving a private appraiser. The appraiser is accused of undervaluing a Graff watch by Rs30 million, facilitating its sale. The watch, valued at Rs100.9 million, saw only 20% of its amount, Rs20.1 million, deposited into the government treasury. This underreporting is seen as a significant breach of Toshakhana regulations.

Previous Legal Issues

This new investigation follows a previous Toshakhana case where the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentences of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on April 1. Earlier, on January 31, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced the couple to 14 years of imprisonment each. Additionally, Khan was disqualified from holding any public office for ten years, and a fine of Rs787 million was imposed on each, totaling Rs1.58 billion collectively. The judgement stated that the fine would be recoverable in the form of tax arrears, and the time spent in jail would be considered part of the punishment.

NAB’s Objective

The ongoing investigation by NAB aims to uncover the full extent of the misuse of Toshakhana regulations and the alleged underreporting and unauthorized sale of these valuable gifts. The bureau seeks to determine the legality of the transactions and any potential financial misconduct involved.

As the investigation progresses, it will be crucial to monitor how the findings impact the political landscape in Pakistan. The results of NAB's probe could have significant implications for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, potentially affecting their legal standing and public image.