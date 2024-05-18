Search

MOFA Crisis Management Unit activated for Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan amid Bishkek violence 

04:35 PM | 18 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit on the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094, said Foreign Office in a statement. 

The Crisis Management Unit may also be contacted via email cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Emergency Numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan for any emergency/ assistance are: +996550730550, +996501140874, +996555554476 and+996507567667.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham and directed him to provide every kind of support and help to Pakistani students in the current situation in Bishkek.

The premier instructed the ambassador to visit the hostels and meet the students. He asked the ambassador to keep in constant touch with parents of the students and provide timely information to them.

He also instructed the embassy to provide medical facilities to the injured students.

The premier said immediate arrangements should be made for those injured students who want to return to Pakistan. He said the government will bear the cost in this regard.

The ambassador informed the Prime Minister about the situation and said that no Pakistani was killed in the incident and the embassy is assisting the injured students.

