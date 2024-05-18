Dozens of Pakistani students injured in Bishkek amid Kyrgyzstan students clashes

BISHKEK – At least three Pakistani students were reportedly dead, and hundreds were injured in what is said to be a targeted attack by violent mobs amid standoff between locals and Egyptian students in the Capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Reports in international media said cops were deployed overnight in parts of Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, as large crowds gathered in anger over an alleged altercation between locals and foreigners.

Amid the violent clashes, Pakistani students were also attacked and Advisor for Information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Saif claimed deaths of three Pakistani students.

Students who are living in Central Asian nation confirmed the riots, stating that attacks on Pakistani student hostels have resulted in multiple injuries.

The victims said female students are also being harassed, and violence has occurred in the hostels targeting both male and female students.

Bishkek Clashes

As 10,000 Pakistanis are studying in Kyrgyzstan, many took to social media and called on government to protect them. Some of the students lamented police were not helping international students amid tensions.

Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan issued advisory instructions for students, asking them to remain indoors until the situation stabilizes and to stay in contact with local law enforcement authorities.

He mentioned taking measures to ensure the safety of the students.Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also acknowledged the message from the Pakistani embassy and confirmed that the embassy is in contact with Kyrgyz authorities.

“The protection of Pakistanis is of utmost importance,” Baloch said.

More to follow...