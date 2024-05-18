Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek amid clashes

Tensions persist in parts of Kyrgyzstan's capital

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 18 May, 2024
PM Shehbaz calls for immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grave concern for the safety of Pakistani students who were stuck in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Reports surface online claiming deaths and injured Pakistani students in mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, on Friday night.

In a social media post, PM Sharif said his office is in contact with Embassy and is closely monitoring the unfolding situation. The premier further instructed Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to provide all necessary support and assistance to the students.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urged students to remain indoors due to the mob violence occurring outside their hostels in Bishkek.

Ambassador Hasan Zaigham, in a social media post, assured that the embassy is coordinating with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan can contact +996555554476 and +996507567667 for students to contact in case of an emergency.

'Three Pakistani students killed, hundreds injured' in Bishkek amid Kyrgyzstan students clashes

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 18 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz calls for immediate measures to protect Pakistani students ...

11:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Margalla Hills on fire again!

11:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

NA suspends Tariq Bashir Cheema over abusive behaviour towards Zartaj ...

09:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

School timings cut in Punjab as Pakistan braces itself for heatwaves

07:59 PM | 17 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz approves GB CM's request to deploy motorway police on ...

07:00 PM | 17 May, 2024

COAS Asim Munir lauds national hockey team’s performance in Azlan ...

Pakistan

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

08:47 AM | 16 May, 2024

No live stream as Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ...

11:25 PM | 15 May, 2024

Petrol price decreased by Rs15.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 18 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz calls for immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek amid clashes

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: