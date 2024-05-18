PM Shehbaz calls for immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grave concern for the safety of Pakistani students who were stuck in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Reports surface online claiming deaths and injured Pakistani students in mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, on Friday night.

In a social media post, PM Sharif said his office is in contact with Embassy and is closely monitoring the unfolding situation. The premier further instructed Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to provide all necessary support and assistance to the students.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urged students to remain indoors due to the mob violence occurring outside their hostels in Bishkek.

Ambassador Hasan Zaigham, in a social media post, assured that the embassy is coordinating with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan can contact +996555554476 and +996507567667 for students to contact in case of an emergency.