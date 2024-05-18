Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan to write to Army Chief Asim Munir on Pakistan's current issues

Web Desk
09:51 AM | 18 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to write a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, addressing the nation's current issues.

A transcript shared on PTI's social media account said PTI founding chief decided to write a letter to the army chief for the 'sake of Pakistan'.

Khan reportedly told his legal team to draft the letter and update him on it. He mentioned that the letter would address the unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in deaths of a police officer and three civilians during clashes.

The cricketer-turned-politician emphasised that the army is a crucial institution that should not be at odds with the masses.

Sharing his views on the polarised society, PTI leader criticised those benefiting from the manipulation of Form 47s, accusing them of attacking anyone who questions them. He alleged that the judiciary and media were being pressured to protect falsehoods, claiming that the president, prime minister, and Punjab chief minister hold their positions through deceit and lack genuine authority.

Khan criticized KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi as a "Form 47 beneficiary" who was attacking Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and even condemned the fake representatives of this false system for attacking Justice Babar Sattar, referencing statements and press conferences by politicians Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Vawda, Talal Chaudhry, Awn Chaudhry, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Pakistan

11:19 AM | 18 May, 2024

