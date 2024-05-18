Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

In a devastating incident, four people, including three Spanish citizens, were gunned down in Afghanistan.

Kabul's Interior Ministry announced, saying three Europeans and one Afghan citizen were killed in Bamyan city.

It said gunmen opened fire on tourists and Afghan national. Spanish diplomatic source told media that its Emergency Consular Unit, is working to clarify the circumstances, attend to those affected, and contact their families.

Condolences started pour in as Spanish PM and his cabinet members denounced the killing of innocent tourists. Sánchez said he is shocked by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan, and is closely following the situation.

Emergency Consular Unit of the Spanish Foreign Ministry is working to offer all necessary assistance.

Afghanistan also strongly condemned the killing, expresses its deep feelings to the families of the victims and assures that all the criminals will be found and punished.

