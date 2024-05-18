Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

In a devastating incident, four people, including three Spanish citizens, were gunned down in Afghanistan.
Kabul's Interior Ministry announced, saying three Europeans and one Afghan citizen were killed in Bamyan city.
It said gunmen opened fire on tourists and Afghan national. Spanish diplomatic source told media that its Emergency Consular Unit, is working to clarify the circumstances, attend to those affected, and contact their families.
Condolences started pour in as Spanish PM and his cabinet members denounced the killing of innocent tourists. Sánchez said he is shocked by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan, and is closely following the situation.
Emergency Consular Unit of the Spanish Foreign Ministry is working to offer all necessary assistance.
Afghanistan also strongly condemned the killing, expresses its deep feelings to the families of the victims and assures that all the criminals will be found and punished.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
