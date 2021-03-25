SOLUTURK – Turkish jets take to skies for Pakistan Day parade (VIDEOS)
01:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
SOLUTURK – Turkish jets take to skies for Pakistan Day parade (VIDEOS)
ISLAMABAD – A famous aerobatic team from Turkey presented an amazing display of their menuevers in the Pakistani capital to take part in country's National Day celebrations on Thursday.

Participants at the military ceremony were amazed to see SOLOTURK Turkish F-16 jets buzzing in the skies of Islamabad.

Social media users were all praise for the demo flight by the Turkish team.

Turkish F-16 demo and stunt team SOLOTURK performed its first demonstration in 2011.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, during the All-India Muslim League meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, in which the Muslim leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On March 23, 1956, the country also adopted its first constitution, making Pakistan the world's first Islamic republic.

