Fully capable to defend our integrity, stand with Kashmir, says President Alvi at Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is laced with capabilities to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, categorically stating that any misadventure will receive a befitting response.

“We will defend our independence at all costs,” the president said while addressing the military parade at Islamabad’s Shakarparian on Thursday.

The President, however, said Pakistan desires peace, security and development in the whole region and has also taken practical steps towards that end.

He said peaceful coexistence is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy. “The situation warrants that the leadership of South Asia reject the politics of hate, prejudice and religious extremism to guide the region towards prosperity.

“Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness,” he added.

Pakistan is a strong nuclear power, the President continued, apart from making progress in the socio-economic sectors, the country has achieved self-reliance in defence.

The President said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in case of any foreign aggression as well as deal with other issues including terrorism and natural calamities.

The President also paid rich tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

LIVE: Pakistan Day parade underway in capital 08:00 AM | 25 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The joint Services parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations is currently underway in the ...

Voicing serious concerns over the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President said resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for ensuring peace in the South Asia.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of trial. “Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and we will continue to raise their voice at all forums.”

The President also urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in IIOJK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not attending today's event as he is quarantining at home after testing positive for coronavirus.