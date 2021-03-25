Avalanche kills woman, four children in AJK’s Neelum Valley
Web Desk
01:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Avalanche kills woman, four children in AJK’s Neelum Valley
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – A woman along with her four children buried alive as a snow avalanche hit their house on Wednesday. The mishap occurred near the Sargan village of the Neelum Valley.

According to the local police, the house of a Kashmir resident, Gul Zaman, was struck by the avalanche between 5 pm and 6:30 pm on Wednesday which killed all of them. The deceased are identified as Nasreen Bibi, Adnan, Ehtisham, Haleema, and Shah Zain.

Miraculously another daughter Tehmina survived the incident as she was at a neighbour’s place when the mishap occurred.

7 dead as jeep plunges into ditch in Abbottabad 03:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

ABBOTTABAD – At least seven passengers were killed when a jeep plunged into a deep ditch on Tuesday. Reportedly, ...

The local cop added that law enforcers came to know about the incident at least two hours after the incident due to poor communication amid heavy snowfall.

The assistant commissioner while speaking with a media outlet told that the bodies of a woman and her two children have been shifted while a search operation by the local villagers is underway to find the rest.

More From This Category
5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van ...
04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man ...
04:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at ...
03:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Top court suspends ECP’s order of re-polling in ...
03:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Fully capable to defend our integrity, stand with ...
01:24 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, ...
01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic
04:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr