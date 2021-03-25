Avalanche kills woman, four children in AJK’s Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD – A woman along with her four children buried alive as a snow avalanche hit their house on Wednesday. The mishap occurred near the Sargan village of the Neelum Valley.

According to the local police, the house of a Kashmir resident, Gul Zaman, was struck by the avalanche between 5 pm and 6:30 pm on Wednesday which killed all of them. The deceased are identified as Nasreen Bibi, Adnan, Ehtisham, Haleema, and Shah Zain.

Miraculously another daughter Tehmina survived the incident as she was at a neighbour’s place when the mishap occurred.

The local cop added that law enforcers came to know about the incident at least two hours after the incident due to poor communication amid heavy snowfall.

The assistant commissioner while speaking with a media outlet told that the bodies of a woman and her two children have been shifted while a search operation by the local villagers is underway to find the rest.