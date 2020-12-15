7 dead as jeep plunges into ditch in Abbottabad
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
7 dead as jeep plunges into ditch in Abbottabad
Share

ABBOTTABAD – At least seven passengers were killed when a jeep plunged into a deep ditch on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred near the area of Harnokarla. The other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials arrived at the spot and initiated relief work. Dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

Several injured as PML-N's convoy faces accident ... 04:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

PESHAWAR – A number of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers were injured after five of the cars rammed into each ...

The deputy superintendent of the Galiyat police said, 14 women and a driver were traveling in the jeep near Harnokarla. The family was traveling home after attending a funeral in Bandi Maira.

It seems the accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, he added.

Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ... 10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

SUKKUR – At least eleven persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near ...

More From This Category
Hyderabad records highest number of Covid-19 ...
03:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Police foil bombing bid near Bilawal Chowrangi in ...
02:16 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Pakistan approves 'Anti-rape Ordinance' 2020
01:21 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over ...
01:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Minor girl forced into marriage in Sindh
01:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder ...
12:06 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sharmila Farooqi posts '10 year challenge' photo with husband
02:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr