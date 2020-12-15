7 dead as jeep plunges into ditch in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD – At least seven passengers were killed when a jeep plunged into a deep ditch on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred near the area of Harnokarla. The other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials arrived at the spot and initiated relief work. Dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

The deputy superintendent of the Galiyat police said, 14 women and a driver were traveling in the jeep near Harnokarla. The family was traveling home after attending a funeral in Bandi Maira.

It seems the accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, he added.