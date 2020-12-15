Bill Gates sees lockdown extension till 2022 amid Covid-19
WASHINGTON – The second-wealthiest person in the world has been the one to sound the alarm about the coming pandemic long before.
In a recent interview, Bill Gates predicts coronavirus-related lockdowns to draw into 2022, and cautioned as the crisis will worsen in the coming months all over the United States.
According to him, the forecast shows over 200,000 additional deaths. If we would follow the rules in terms of wearing masks and not mixing, we could avoid a large percentage of those deaths. So in the near term - it's bad news.
'Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave, and I think sadly that's appropriate,' he added.
While discussing the end of the ongoing pandemic, he stated that we can expect the world to begin the return to normalcy as early as the summer of 2021 – but restrictions could still drag on into 2022.
‘But even though early 2022, unless we help other countries get rid of this disease, and we get high vaccination rates in our country, the risk of reintroduction will be there and, of course, the global economy will be slowed down, which hurts America economically in a pretty dramatic way,’ he says.
The Microsoft cofounder has committed more than $1 billion to fight the pandemic, and he says the funding would be focused on creating a vaccine for use not just in the United States - but around the world.
He also confirmed to get injected with the vaccine, following the ongoing trials with the newly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
'I will visibly take the vaccine because I think that it's a benefit to all people to not be transmitting the novel virus,' he added.
