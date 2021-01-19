Pakistan reports 58 Covid-19 fatalities, death toll crosses 11,000

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,800 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, the number of positive cases has surged to 523,011 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 11,055.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases is 35,485.

At least 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while the total number of recoveries stands at 475,228.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 236,530 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 150,316 in Punjab 63,825 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,177 in Islamabad, 18,622 in Balochistan, 8,654 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,887 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,460 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,813 in Sindh, 1,791 in KP, 457 in Islamabad, 243 in Azad Kashmir, 190 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,442,084 coronavirus tests and 36,513 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in several areas of the provincial capital and Gujranwala to stem the spread of coronavirus. The smart lockdown has been implemented in 17 areas of Lahore and 3 areas of Gujranwala.