09:20 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 252 new Covid cases, 7 deaths
ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 252 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,697 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,283,475.

Pakistan conducted a total of 35,176 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 958. Around 294 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,241,289.

As many as 474,818 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,804 in Punjab, 179,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,580 in Islamabad, 33,467 in Balochistan, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

