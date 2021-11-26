Pakistan reports 252 new Covid cases, 7 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 252 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,697 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,283,475.
Pakistan conducted a total of 35,176 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 958. Around 294 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,241,289.
Statistics 26 Nov 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 26, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,176
Positive Cases: 252
Positivity %: 0.71%
Deaths : 7
Patients on Critical Care: 958
As many as 474,818 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,804 in Punjab, 179,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,580 in Islamabad, 33,467 in Balochistan, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Active Covid cases drop below 15,000 in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 23 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD − The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases fell to 14,862 on Tuesday as 8,010 people made full ...
- PM Imran Khan vows to enhance economic ties with Uzbekistan12:00 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
- PTV withdraws 100m compensation claim against Shoaib Akhtar11:30 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
- Saudi Arabia to transfer $3 billion to Pakistan this week10:52 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Mushk Kaleem all set to marry Nadir Zia next month08:17 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar express anger as video of lawyers thrashing a ...05:45 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig’s honeymoon video goes viral05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021