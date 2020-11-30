Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano Aqil road accident
10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano Aqil road accident
SUKKUR – At least eleven persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near Sanghi National Highway.

According to details, a truck loaded with bricks overturned while overtaking the other vehicle. All of the passengers died on the spot.

The deceased persons include four women and seven children. Those killed were Rizwan, Tahira, Noor, Fatima, Abdul Hannan, Irum, Rehman, Laiba, Rubina, Tuba and Farzana. Sajid.

The truck driver Yaqoob and his mechanic Asif were seriously injured.

Rescue officials and police arrive at the accident site and shifted the injured to a hospital in Pano Aqil.

As per the sources, the passengers in the truck were on their way to Karachi from Sadiqabad to attend a wedding. Some of them said the accident took place when the truck driver attempted to overtake a tractor carrying sugar cane and lost control of the vehicle, which then fell into a ditch.

