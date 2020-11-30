MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away from coronavirus on Monday.

According to the details, the former Sindh MPA and minister had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi. He was on a ventilator where he was pronounced dead today. Doctors said Adil suffered from lung failure as a complication from a novel disease.

The spokesperson said Siddiqui, 57, died due to the coronavirus and was suffering from a lung-related illness.

Siddiqui had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths amid the second wave.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 per cent in a day.