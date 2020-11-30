MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
Web Desk
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
Share

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away from coronavirus on Monday.

According to the details, the former Sindh MPA and minister had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi. He was on a ventilator where he was pronounced dead today. Doctors said Adil suffered from lung failure as a complication from a novel disease.

The spokesperson said Siddiqui, 57, died due to the coronavirus and was suffering from a lung-related illness.

Siddiqui had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths amid the second wave.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 per cent in a day.

More From This Category
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ...
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ...
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
PDM all set for power show in 'caged' Multan today
11:33 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ...
10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ...
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr