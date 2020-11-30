MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
Share
KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away from coronavirus on Monday.
According to the details, the former Sindh MPA and minister had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi. He was on a ventilator where he was pronounced dead today. Doctors said Adil suffered from lung failure as a complication from a novel disease.
The spokesperson said Siddiqui, 57, died due to the coronavirus and was suffering from a lung-related illness.
Siddiqui had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths amid the second wave.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 per cent in a day.
- Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ‘smart-lockdown’ ...01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a ...12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano Aqil road accident10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed release Baari 210:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
- 'Young Imran Khan' in old photo09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
- Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe entertainment09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020