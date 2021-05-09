Pakistan Navy’s SAIF ship participates in operation CHINOOK ARCHER
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF participated in operation CHINOOK ARCHER along with ships and aircraft of the United States and Canada to check smuggling along the hash highway to the East of Oman.
The exercise primarily aimed at demonstrating interoperability between participating navies and interdicting illegal smuggling and trade emanating along the hash highway.
#PakNavy Ship as part of CTF-150, participated in Focused Ops (FO) CHINOOK ARCHER with Naval Ships & Aircraft of US & Canada. Ex aimed 2 enhance interoperability & interdict narcotics smuggling along Hash Highway 2 East of Oman. Within FO PN Ship also participated in Passage Ex. pic.twitter.com/Pq0ekeJVdz— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) May 9, 2021
Pakistan Navy promotes peace and stability in the region and has remained committed to maritime security and order at sea.
