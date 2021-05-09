Pakistan Navy’s SAIF ship participates in operation CHINOOK ARCHER 

06:43 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistan Navy's SAIF ship participates in operation CHINOOK ARCHER 
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF participated in operation CHINOOK ARCHER along with ships and aircraft of the United States and Canada to check smuggling along the hash highway to the East of Oman.

The exercise primarily aimed at demonstrating interoperability between participating navies and interdicting illegal smuggling and trade emanating along the hash highway.

Pakistan Navy promotes peace and stability in the region and has remained committed to maritime security and order at sea.

