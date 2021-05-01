China, Turkey begin construction of new warships for Pakistan Navy (VIDEO)

SHANGHAI/KARACHI – China has begun construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

Turkey, meanwhile, has also started construction of second Milgem Class Corvette warship for Pakistan Navy.

Keel laying ceremonies of 3rd Type-054A Class Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Class Corvette for #PakNavy were held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China & Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey respectively. The ceremonies were graced by respective Country's Chief Naval Overseers.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/AuQMoD2j6i — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) May 1, 2021

Chief Naval Overseer Pakistan Navy Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan speaking at the ceremony said the event is a defining moment to further cement the friendship between the two strategically aligned nations.

Pakistan Navy has concluded a contract for construction of four corvettes fitted with state-of-the-art surface, sub-surface and anti-air weapons and sensors integrated through an advanced Network Centric Combat Management System.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.

The spokesperson said the induction of these ships into our fleet will further strengthen the country's maritime defence and help maintain balance of power in the region.