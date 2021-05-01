Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are the newest couple in town
Congratulations are in order as there is a new celebrity couple on the block. Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari just shared an adorable picture from their Baat Paki and they look super adorable.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 26-year-old actress posted a beautiful picture of the duo beaming with happiness. Dressed in pastels, Saboor looked stunning while Ali looked handsome in white shalwar kameez.
"Baat Pakki With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person
ALHAMDULILLAH ", she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Ali Ansari also posted a beautiful picture from the celebration. And needless to say, the heartwarming caption accompanied was couple goals.
"Baat Pakki Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy.
“And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur'an 51:49) From this day forward you should not walk alone"
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Aly won the internet as she put Dr Aamir Liaquat in his place when he tried to shower her with compliments and make her uncomfortable. Ansari was also there as a guest.
On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.
Watch – Saboor Aly puts Aamir Liaquat Hussain ... 08:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Saboor Aly never shies away from confrontations and her latest interaction with Dr Aamir Liaquat is proof of her fiery ...
