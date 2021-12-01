Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of another two Kashmiris by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the continuing spree of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Two Kashmiris were martyred today (Wednesday) in Pulwama, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the so-called cordon-and-search-operation, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement.

At least 18 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month.

While the fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris remain suspended, the Indian Occupation forces have further intensified their repression in IIOJK in the past weeks. Extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incarceration of hundreds of common Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders under the draconian laws and harassment of Kashmiris at the military check-points or during the night raids continue with impunity. Hateful terms such as “hybrid terrorists” and “white collar terrorists” are used to further demonize them.

The deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community.

Amidst all this, the visit by Indian ministers to the occupied territory is another Indian ploy to divert attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism and to project a false sense of “normalcy” in IIOJK.

No amount of lies, deceit and publicity stunts by the RSS-BJP votaries in the name of fake ‘normalcy’ and development, can mask, address or remove the total alienation of the Kashmiris in IIOJK.

India must realize that the path to sustainable peace and development in the region is through permanent resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.