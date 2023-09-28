MDCAT 2023 to be conducted again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to re-conduct the MDCAT 2023 examination in the province after previous test was marred by a mega cheating scandal.
An official informed media about the decision taken by the caretaker government as the Peshawar High Court (PHC) is hearing petitions filed be candidates seeking fresh MDCAT test.
The official said the Khyber Medical University will supervise the MDCAT re-take amid strict surveillance. However, he did not share any schedule for the re-conduct of the test.
Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general had proposed holding of MDCAT 2023 again after the previous exam was mired by cheating controversy.
The advocate general gave the proposal in his personal capacity when a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali was hearing petitions related to use of Bluetooth devises during recent test, held on September 10.
During the hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was involved in the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects.
The advocate general said that technical approach was used for cheating in the test, adding that probe is underway in the case and it would be taken to a logical conclusion.
Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) executive director also appeared in court. He said the test is conducted in line with the PMDC Act. He said the officials managed to recover several devices before the start of the test.
At one point, the advocate general said in his opinion the test should be conducted again. Later, the PHC adjourned the hearing till Sept 28.
On Sept 15, the high court barred the authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 till September 21.
Last week, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10.
Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
