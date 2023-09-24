74 students held for cheating in MDCAT

PESHAWAR – CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar and RPO Kohat Sher Akbar Khan disclosed details about an organised network implicated in the MDCAT scam.

Addressing a press conference, Anwar said 44 spy devices were employed during the examination, highlighting the extensive nature of the operation.

Anwar commended the invaluable assistance of the Kohat Police in exposing all members of the gang involved in the fraudulent scheme.

To date, 74 students have been apprehended for their involvement in cheating, and cases have been lodged against them in various police stations in Peshawar.

In addition to the arrests, seven completed papers were seized from the accused individuals, further establishing their complicity in the scam. Anwar noted that a forensic analysis of these devices is currently underway to determine their place of origin.

Legal actions have already been initiated against the principal suspect in the scam. Additionally, mobile phones and a substantial bank check were recovered alongside the accused, providing additional evidence of their illicit activities.

Authorities are also examining the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the ETA staff stationed at the examination centers to uncover any potential collusion. Anwar disclosed that relevant institutions have formally requested the IP address information of the network server to which the devices were connected.