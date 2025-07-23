PIA employee detained at Karachi airport over luggage theft

KARACHI – An employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been taken into custody at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport following allegations of luggage theft.

Reports said a female passenger lodged a complaint with airport authorities after discovering that her belongings had gone missing. In response, the airport administration launched an investigation and used CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

The accused, reportedly associated with the engineering department of the airline, was apprehended after a brief altercation. He was later handed over to the Airport Security Force (ASF) for further investigation.

Authorities have confiscated the employee’s airport entry pass and initiated formal inquiries into the matter.

The incident has raised concerns over passenger security and the need for stricter monitoring of airport staff activities.