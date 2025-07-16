Motorcyclist falls into manhole in Lahore’s Shahdara, video goes viral

LAHORE – CCTV footage has emerged showing a motorcyclist falling into a pit in Lahore’s Shahdara Town after the heavy rain in the provincial capital.

In Rasool Park, Shahdara Town, rainwater accumulated after sewer excavation work followed by heavy downpour.

The footage shows a man leaving his house on a motorcycle and falling into an open manhole. In the CCTV video, the moment of the fall is clearly visible.

Local residents rescued the man on a self-help basis and saved him from drowning.

Meanwhile, rainwater is still standing in several areas of Shahdara Town, including Muslim Park and Hasnain Colony. Other affected areas include Rajput Park, Chand Khan Shaheed Chowk, Siraj Park, and Paracha Colony.

Water has also accumulated on Jhularan Road, Haq Bahu Road, Raheem Bakhsh Road, Bukhari Park, and surrounding areas.