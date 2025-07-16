Plot promises were fake, only cash rewards received after Olympic gold: Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin thrower who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has revealed the truth behind the announced rewards following his victory.

Last year, Arshad Nadeem made history by throwing 92.97 meters in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics, setting a new Olympic record and securing a gold medal for Pakistan.

Following his remarkable win, the Government of Pakistan, provincial governments, and several private organizations announced rewards worth millions, including plots of land.

In a recent interview, a journalist asked Arshad Nadeem about the promised rewards.

Arshad responded, “All the plot announcements made in my name were fake — I never received any of them. However, I have received all the cash rewards that were announced.”

When asked about training other young athletes, Arshad said, “My main focus is on my own performance, but any youth who approaches us for training is welcomed and trained by my coach, Salman Butt.”