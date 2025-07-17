Gold Rates in Lahore Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 17 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistani market witnessed drop once again, providing relief to buyers amid ongoing economic uncertainty and global market fluctuations.

Data shared by Saraffa Market shows price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs.3,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 356,000. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a decline of Rs. 2,572, now standing at Rs. 305,212.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold per tola Silver per tola Karachi 356,000 4,014 Lahore 356,000 4,014 Islamabad 356,000 4,014 Peshawar 356,000 4,014 Quetta 356,000 4,014

The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs. 4,014, while the rate for 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs. 3,441.

On the global stage, the trend mirrored the local market. The international bullion market recorded a $30 decline in the price of gold per ounce, bringing the new international rate to $3,335.

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 328,900 Per 10 Gram Gold 281,985 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,198 Per Ounce 799,227

Buyers and investors are now closely watching future movements, with many hopeful that continued declines could make gold more accessible in the coming weeks.