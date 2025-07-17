Gold Rates in Lahore Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 17 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistani market witnessed drop once again, providing relief to buyers amid ongoing economic uncertainty and global market fluctuations.
Data shared by Saraffa Market shows price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs.3,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 356,000. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a decline of Rs. 2,572, now standing at Rs. 305,212.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold per tola
|Silver per tola
|Karachi
|356,000
|4,014
|Lahore
|356,000
|4,014
|Islamabad
|356,000
|4,014
|Peshawar
|356,000
|4,014
|Quetta
|356,000
|4,014
The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs. 4,014, while the rate for 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs. 3,441.
On the global stage, the trend mirrored the local market. The international bullion market recorded a $30 decline in the price of gold per ounce, bringing the new international rate to $3,335.
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|328,900
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|281,985
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,198
|Per Ounce
|799,227
Buyers and investors are now closely watching future movements, with many hopeful that continued declines could make gold more accessible in the coming weeks.