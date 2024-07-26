Jamaat-e-Islami protest: Several workers arrested at D-Chowk in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami workers at D-Chowk during a protest in the capital. The arrests are ongoing as the situation continues to unfold.

According to reports, the arrested workers have been transferred to a prison van. In an effort to control the protest, police and administrative authorities have blocked routes leading to D-Chowk with containers. Containers have also been placed at the city's entry points, and only one lane is open for traffic on major roads and intersections, resulting in long queues of vehicles and causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at Faizabad, equipped with water cannons and tear gas. Operational police have been issued 10,000 tear gas shells from the police lines to manage the protestors. Under the Zero Point bridge, two lanes have been opened while the rest are blocked with containers. Heads of three government hospitals have been instructed to keep their emergency departments on high alert until Monday.