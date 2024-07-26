Jamaat-e-Islami protest: Several workers arrested at D-Chowk in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami workers at D-Chowk during a protest in the capital. The arrests are ongoing as the situation continues to unfold.
According to reports, the arrested workers have been transferred to a prison van. In an effort to control the protest, police and administrative authorities have blocked routes leading to D-Chowk with containers. Containers have also been placed at the city's entry points, and only one lane is open for traffic on major roads and intersections, resulting in long queues of vehicles and causing significant inconvenience to citizens.
A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at Faizabad, equipped with water cannons and tear gas. Operational police have been issued 10,000 tear gas shells from the police lines to manage the protestors. Under the Zero Point bridge, two lanes have been opened while the rest are blocked with containers. Heads of three government hospitals have been instructed to keep their emergency departments on high alert until Monday.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
