Saudi Arabia highlights Vision 2030 goals at G20 labour and employment ministers meeting

RIYADH - H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, represented the Kingdom at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting held in Fortaleza, Brazil, on July 25-26, 2024.

The meeting addressed important global issues such as social inclusion, sustainable development, gender equality, and the effects of digital and energy transformations on the labour market.

Throughout the sessions, H.E. Eng. AlRajhi emphasized Saudi Arabia's continuous efforts under Vision 2030 to increase workforce participation, enhance job quality, and provide fair opportunities. He underscored the Kingdom's dedication to generating high-quality jobs and advocating for decent work to eradicate poverty and promote social inclusion.

Key Interventions by H.E. Eng. AlRajhi included:

Discussing Just Transition strategies to address the social impacts of the fight against climate change.

Sharing Saudi Arabia’s initiatives on creating quality jobs and promoting decent work to ensure social inclusion and eliminate poverty.

Highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts towards gender equality and promoting diversity in the workplace.

The Minister participated in bilateral meetings to strengthen international cooperation and invited global leaders to the upcoming Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, scheduled for January 29-30, 2025.

H.E. Eng. Ahmad AlRajhi said, "Our participation in the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting underscores Saudi Arabia's dedication to advancing social inclusion, sustainable development, and equitable job opportunities. Through Vision 2030, we are committed to developing a labour market that is even more inclusive and resilient and ensures all individuals have the chance to thrive."