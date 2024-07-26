Saudi Arabia highlights Vision 2030 goals at G20 labour and employment ministers meeting

RIYADH - H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, represented the Kingdom at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting held in Fortaleza, Brazil, on July 25-26, 2024.
The meeting addressed important global issues such as social inclusion, sustainable development, gender equality, and the effects of digital and energy transformations on the labour market.
Throughout the sessions, H.E. Eng. AlRajhi emphasized Saudi Arabia's continuous efforts under Vision 2030 to increase workforce participation, enhance job quality, and provide fair opportunities. He underscored the Kingdom's dedication to generating high-quality jobs and advocating for decent work to eradicate poverty and promote social inclusion.
Key Interventions by H.E. Eng. AlRajhi included:
The Minister participated in bilateral meetings to strengthen international cooperation and invited global leaders to the upcoming Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, scheduled for January 29-30, 2025.
H.E. Eng. Ahmad AlRajhi said, "Our participation in the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting underscores Saudi Arabia's dedication to advancing social inclusion, sustainable development, and equitable job opportunities. Through Vision 2030, we are committed to developing a labour market that is even more inclusive and resilient and ensures all individuals have the chance to thrive."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.