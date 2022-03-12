Saudi Arabia executes 81 death-row prisoners in single day
Recent event dwarfs toll of previous mass executions
Share
RIYADH – Saudi authorities have executed 81 people in the past 24 hours in the 'largest' known mass execution carried out in the kingdom's history.
The mass execution occurred as the group of prisoners had been tried by 13 judges and gone through a three-stage judicial process, a report of the Saudi Press Agency said.
Dozens of Saudi nationals, 7 Yemenis, and one Syrian citizen are among executed men who were convicted of terror-related activities.
Some of the men belonged to the Islamic State group (IS), Al-Qaeda, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen while other individuals were convicted of plotting attacks, kidnapping, torture, sexual assault, and smuggling weapons into the Kingdom.
The second-largest country in the Arab world has one of the highest execution rates in the world. Earlier, 67 executions were reported in the kingdom in 2021 and 27 in 2020.
Kingdom’s human rights records have been under increasing scrutiny from Western groups since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
Four Pakistanis executed for murder, rape in ... 08:28 PM | 8 Feb, 2018
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed four Pakistani men convicted of raping and murdering a woman and raping her ...
Saudi Arabia, arid, sparsely populated kingdom of the Middle East, trashed accusations of human rights abuses and argued that it protects its national security according to its laws.
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 death-row prisoners in single day10:23 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed10:02 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan09:34 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
- Moonis Elahi responds as Sheikh Rasheed accuses PML-Q of blackmailing ...08:30 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist goes viral04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum ...06:33 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Nora Fatehi rocks Dubai with sizzling dance moves07:43 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022