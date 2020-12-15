Putin finally congratulates Biden on winning US elections

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden a day after the official results were declared by the electoral college.

According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia sent President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. a congratulatory telegram more than a month after the Democrat became the US president-elect.

Earlier today, after the Electoral College confirmed Mr. Biden’s victory, the Kremlin ended its wait and announced that Mr. Putin had sent the former vice president a “congratulatory telegram” marking his “victory in the United States presidential election.”

“Vladimir Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today,” the Kremlin’s statement said.

China congratulated Mr. Biden on Nov. 13, 10 days after Election Day.

PM Imran congratulates Biden, Kamala on US ... 02:32 AM | 8 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan quickly congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election victory on ...

According to a Kremlin statement, Mr. Putin wished Mr. Biden every success and said he was "ready for collaboration and contacts with you".

He "expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world", the statement added.