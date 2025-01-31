Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Princess Watfa Bint Mohammed Passes Away

RIYADH – The Saudi Royal Court has announced the death of Princess Watfa bint Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The funeral prayers were performed following the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Earlier this week, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz.

The prime minister took to X to express his sentiments of condolence on his official wall and paid tribute to the late Saudi for his public service.

He said that Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service would always be remembered.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

