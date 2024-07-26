IHC grants PTI permission to hold protest in Islamabad on July 29

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest in the federal capital on Monday, July 29. This decision led to the cancellation of the opposition party’s planned protest for today.

PTI leader Amir Mughal had approached the IHC requesting authorization for the demonstration after capital authorities prohibited the protest on July 26. The court, led by Justice Saman Rifat, issued the reserved verdict following a hearing.

The ruling permits PTI to proceed with their protest on the new date, providing a significant development for the party’s planned activities in the capital.