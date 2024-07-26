Search

Punjab govt collects a staggering over Rs. 518 billion via e-pay Punjab

07:01 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Punjab govt collects a staggering over Rs. 518 billion via e-pay Punjab

LAHORE—The government of Punjab has collected a staggering tax revenue of PKR 518 billion through 59 million transactions.

This information was shared by Faisal Yousaf, Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), during a progress review meeting.

During the meeting, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Pay Punjab has successfully streamlined the tax payment system by allowing citizens to pay 84 taxes/levies of 18 government departments while on the move.

More taxes/levies and government departments will be added soon.” e-Pay Punjab was developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and is the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation.

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

