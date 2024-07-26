Punjab govt collects a staggering over Rs. 518 billion via e-pay Punjab

LAHORE—The government of Punjab has collected a staggering tax revenue of PKR 518 billion through 59 million transactions.

This information was shared by Faisal Yousaf, Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), during a progress review meeting.

During the meeting, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Pay Punjab has successfully streamlined the tax payment system by allowing citizens to pay 84 taxes/levies of 18 government departments while on the move.

More taxes/levies and government departments will be added soon.” e-Pay Punjab was developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and is the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation.