Punjab govt collects a staggering over Rs. 518 billion via e-pay Punjab

LAHORE—The government of Punjab has collected a staggering tax revenue of PKR 518 billion through 59 million transactions.
This information was shared by Faisal Yousaf, Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), during a progress review meeting.
During the meeting, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Pay Punjab has successfully streamlined the tax payment system by allowing citizens to pay 84 taxes/levies of 18 government departments while on the move.
More taxes/levies and government departments will be added soon.” e-Pay Punjab was developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and is the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
