Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for Pakistan
Web Desk
09:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued an emergency tender to buy two liquefied natural gas cargoes from the spot market after long-term suppliers excused from the shipments scheduled for March, it emerged on Saturday.

The two shipments were booked in November last year at exorbitant price after a similar cancellation occurred amid gas shortage across the country.

According to Bloomberg’s report, two suppliers, Eni SpAand Gunvor Group Ltd., has informed the authorities in Pakistan that they would not be able to deliver LNG cargoes in March.

LNG spot prices have skyrocketed in the spot market due to a global energy crunch, leaving cash-strapped countries like Pakistan in trouble.

"Pakistan is 'carefully' analyzing its gas shortage, and will purchase cargoes depending on the prices they receive," Pakistan LNG said in its reply to Bloomberg. "It’s looking for the cargoes to be delivered between March 2 and March 3 and from March 10 to March 11 ... The offers are due on Feb. 22."

Pakistan to buy 'costliest' LNG cargo to avert ... 04:09 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), state-owned firm, has decided to buy an LNG cargo at the highest-ever ...

More From This Category
Pakistani PM's Russia visit will be a game ...
11:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan bans Australian all-rounder over ...
10:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs650 per tola in Pakistan
07:14 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, ...
09:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Karachi woman kills husband with poison delivered ...
10:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Over 200 arrested for celebrating Basant in ...
03:30 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked
08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr