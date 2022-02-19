Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued an emergency tender to buy two liquefied natural gas cargoes from the spot market after long-term suppliers excused from the shipments scheduled for March, it emerged on Saturday.
The two shipments were booked in November last year at exorbitant price after a similar cancellation occurred amid gas shortage across the country.
According to Bloomberg’s report, two suppliers, Eni SpAand Gunvor Group Ltd., has informed the authorities in Pakistan that they would not be able to deliver LNG cargoes in March.
LNG spot prices have skyrocketed in the spot market due to a global energy crunch, leaving cash-strapped countries like Pakistan in trouble.
"Pakistan is 'carefully' analyzing its gas shortage, and will purchase cargoes depending on the prices they receive," Pakistan LNG said in its reply to Bloomberg. "It’s looking for the cargoes to be delivered between March 2 and March 3 and from March 10 to March 11 ... The offers are due on Feb. 22."
Pakistan to buy 'costliest' LNG cargo to avert ... 04:09 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), state-owned firm, has decided to buy an LNG cargo at the highest-ever ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani PM's Russia visit will be a game changer, says minister11:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan bans Australian all-rounder over premature withdrawal from ...10:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Karachi woman kills husband with poison delivered by lover from Lahore10:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for Pakistan09:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars set a 'tough target' for Islamabad United – ...09:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani discloses details about her first marriage and ex-husband09:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- 'Anaa' famed starlet Areeba Alvi announces her engagement07:45 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022