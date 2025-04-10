Gold prices soar to historic highs amid ongoing tariff war

The ongoing global tariff war has driven gold prices to new record highs, pushing them to the highest level in the country’s history.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan has increased by 7,800 rupees, reaching 328,800 rupees today. The price of 10 grams of gold has also risen by 6,688 rupees, reaching 281,893 rupees.

On the global market, the price of gold has risen by 78 dollars, reaching 3,118 dollars per ounce.

Experts suggest that the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China is prompting investors to purchase gold as a safe haven for their investments. This surge in demand for gold is a result of the global economic uncertainty and trade disputes, with investors seeking stability in gold amidst the volatility in other markets.

These economic shifts are also impacting the Pakistani economy, with rising gold prices leading to a decrease in public buying. At the same time, investors are increasingly viewing gold as a secure investment option.