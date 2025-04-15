Petrol prices to be reduced today: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that petroleum prices will be reduced today, passing on the benefit of falling global oil prices to the public.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, he said a formal announcement regarding the new petrol prices would be made soon.

He also shared that electricity prices have been cut by Rs 7.50 per unit, benefiting all consumers, including businesses, with the help of the finance and energy ministries.

Condemning the killing of eight innocent Pakistanis, the PM called it a tragic incident. He said the foreign minister had contacted his Iranian counterpart, and he also issued a statement, expressing hope that the culprits will be arrested and punished by the Iranian authorities.