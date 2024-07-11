Changan Alsvin Black Edition with all-new Lumiere Variant introduced in Pakistan

Changan Alsvin remains among popular sedans known for its sleek design and distinctive front grille, and now the company introduced a black edition.
The new Black Edition comes with black side-view mirrors, alloy wheels, leather seats, roof, door handles, and an all-black interior.
The black edition of Changan Alsvin currently priced at Rs4,574,000, and Lumiere priced at Rs. 4,549,000.
Bookings for the Changan Alsvin Black Edition are underway, requiring a booking amount of Rs. 1,000,000, expected.
Changan Alsvin remained among most sleek cars known for its impressive features and sleek design. Initially launched in three variants: Manual Comfort, DCT, and Lumiere, Changan Pakistan.
The company is also set to introduce luxury electric vehicles in Pakistan, including the L07 sedan and S07 crossover SUV under the Deepal brand, highlighting its commitment to innovation and meeting evolving consumer preferences in the automotive sector.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
