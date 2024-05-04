Search

Changan Oshan X7 New Price in Pakistan after Big Drop in rates

10:08 AM | 4 May, 2024
LAHORE – After Suzuki, KIA, Peugeot and other automakers, Changan Motors also passed on relief to masses, cutting the price of its mid-size crossover Oshan X7.

Changan made the announcement that the price of 'Oshan X7' will be from May 4 to June 15, 2024.

Changan Oshan X7 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Old Price New Price Reduction
Oshan X7 Comfort Rs. 8,299,000 Rs. 7,999,000 Rs. 250,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense Rs. 8,949,000 Rs. 8,549,000 Rs. 400,000

Last year, Changan Pakistan dropped the price of its car by Rs2.5 lacs.

The price reductions come as top models of several automakers saw alarming drop amid record prices hike. 

To deal with low sales, Kia Stonic price dropped by 24pc, Swift price moved down by 13pc.  This substantial adjustment is part of a strategy to keep prices below Rs. 4 million without including the GST, which stands at record 25pc for cars. 

