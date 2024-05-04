Changan Oshan X7 New Price in Pakistan after Big Drop in rates

LAHORE – After Suzuki, KIA, Peugeot and other automakers, Changan Motors also passed on relief to masses, cutting the price of its mid-size crossover Oshan X7.
Changan made the announcement that the price of 'Oshan X7' will be from May 4 to June 15, 2024.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Reduction
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|Rs. 8,299,000
|Rs. 7,999,000
|Rs. 250,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|Rs. 8,949,000
|Rs. 8,549,000
|Rs. 400,000
Last year, Changan Pakistan dropped the price of its car by Rs2.5 lacs.
The price reductions come as top models of several automakers saw alarming drop amid record prices hike.
To deal with low sales, Kia Stonic price dropped by 24pc, Swift price moved down by 13pc. This substantial adjustment is part of a strategy to keep prices below Rs. 4 million without including the GST, which stands at record 25pc for cars.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
