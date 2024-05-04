Army Chief Asim Munir hails boxer Amir Khan and Shahzaib Rind for inspiring nation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani boxing legend Amir Khan and ace fighter Shahzaib Rind met Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Army's media wing said the top general commended both athletes for their outstanding achievements in sports.

COAS expressed full confidence in the outstanding abilities of Pakistan's youth. Amir's and Shahzaib's meeting with COAS shows exceptional their achievements in their fields.

In the meeting, Army Chief commended both Khan and Rind for their phenomenal achievements as their dedication, and skill, served as examples of excellence, inspiring nation.