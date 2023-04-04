Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rind makes history by winning Karate Combat fight in US

QUETTA – Pro-Fighter Shahzaib Rindh has made history after becoming first ever Pakistani to bag Karate Combat Pro Fight in the United States.
Six times National Champion, who hailed from the backward region of the country, clinched the Karate combat after a sturdy battle. He slammed Venezuela’s Gabo Diaz in the latest contest 3-0 and hoisted the Pakistani flag.
He dominated in all three rounds, taking the lead, and the referee declared him the winner after a thrilling contest.
Taking to Twitter, Shahzaib shared the news of his victory. ‘Alhamdulillah, we did it,” he wrote.
Alhamdulillah 🇵🇰 we did it pic.twitter.com/To1kKgHfK9— Shahzaib Rindh Official (@RindhShahzaib) April 2, 2023
His victory garnered felicitations on social media. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, former chief minister Jam Kamal, PTI’s Zartaj Gul, and other public figures felicitated on the feat.
Congratulations to Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan, the first Pakistani pro fighter to win at the Karate Combate League held in the USA on April 1, 2023. Your achievement is an inspiration to the youth of Pakistan and Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/EVAwLdwoHI— Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) April 2, 2023
امریکہ میں منعقد ہونیوالی کراٹے کمبیٹ لیگ جیتنے پر بلوچستان سے تعلق رکھنے والے شاہ زیب رند کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 2, 2023
بلوچستان کے نوجوانوں میں ٹیلنٹ کی کوئی کمی نہیں۔ حکومت ایسے نوجوانوں کی حوصلہ افزائی کیلئے بھرپور معاونت فراہم کرے ۔ pic.twitter.com/4TqpdLehvH
بلوچستان سے تعلق رکھنے والے مارشل آرٹس فائٹر شاہ زیب رند کی امریکا میں شاندار کامیابی پر انہیں مبارکباد دیتی ہوں۔ یہ جیت انہوں نے پاکستان کے نام کی اور وطن کا نام دَیارِ غَیر میں بلند کیا۔ ان کی کامیابی بالخصوص رند قبیلے کے لئے باعث فخر ہے۔— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) April 3, 2023
Congratulations @RindhShahzaib!… pic.twitter.com/TJKQIVcnig
شاہ زیب رند کو کراٹے کمبیٹ لیگ میں حصہ لینے اور 1 اپریل 2023 کو امریکہ میں ہونے والی فائٹ جیتنے والے پہلے پاکستانی پرو فائٹر ہونے پر مبارکباد۔— Voice of Balochistan اردو (@VOBUrdu) April 2, 2023
بلوچستان کو آپ پر فخر ہے۔ 🇵🇰#بلوچستان #پاکستان pic.twitter.com/z6uJC2bdK1
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
