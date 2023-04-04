Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rind makes history by winning Karate Combat fight in US

QUETTA – Pro-Fighter Shahzaib Rindh has made history after becoming first ever Pakistani to bag Karate Combat Pro Fight in the United States.

Six times National Champion, who hailed from the backward region of the country, clinched the Karate combat after a sturdy battle. He slammed Venezuela’s Gabo Diaz in the latest contest 3-0 and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

He dominated in all three rounds, taking the lead, and the referee declared him the winner after a thrilling contest.

Taking to Twitter, Shahzaib shared the news of his victory. ‘Alhamdulillah, we did it,” he wrote.

Alhamdulillah 🇵🇰 we did it pic.twitter.com/To1kKgHfK9 — Shahzaib Rindh Official (@RindhShahzaib) April 2, 2023

His victory garnered felicitations on social media. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, former chief minister Jam Kamal, PTI’s Zartaj Gul, and other public figures felicitated on the feat.

Congratulations to Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan, the first Pakistani pro fighter to win at the Karate Combate League held in the USA on April 1, 2023. Your achievement is an inspiration to the youth of Pakistan and Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/EVAwLdwoHI — Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) April 2, 2023

امریکہ میں منعقد ہونیوالی کراٹے کمبیٹ لیگ جیتنے پر بلوچستان سے تعلق رکھنے والے شاہ زیب رند کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔



بلوچستان کے نوجوانوں میں ٹیلنٹ کی کوئی کمی نہیں۔ حکومت ایسے نوجوانوں کی حوصلہ افزائی کیلئے بھرپور معاونت فراہم کرے ۔ pic.twitter.com/4TqpdLehvH — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 2, 2023

بلوچستان سے تعلق رکھنے والے مارشل آرٹس فائٹر شاہ زیب رند کی امریکا میں شاندار کامیابی پر انہیں مبارکباد دیتی ہوں۔ یہ جیت انہوں نے پاکستان کے نام کی اور وطن کا نام دَیارِ غَیر میں بلند کیا۔ ان کی کامیابی بالخصوص رند قبیلے کے لئے باعث فخر ہے۔



Congratulations @RindhShahzaib!… pic.twitter.com/TJKQIVcnig — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) April 3, 2023